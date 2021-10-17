Short Interest in Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Decreases By 43.8%

Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the September 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 329.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Scout24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Scout24 stock remained flat at $$66.29 during trading hours on Friday. Scout24 has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $68.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.63.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

