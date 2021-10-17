Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Declines By 41.9%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the September 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

OTCMKTS SONVY traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $78.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,335. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.72. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

