Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives $1.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CELTF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 target price on shares of Centamin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS:CELTF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,923. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.97. Centamin has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.13.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

