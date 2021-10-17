BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $40.93. The stock had a trading volume of 273,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,335. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.58.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $464,743.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $738,904.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,282 shares of company stock worth $10,832,983. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,262,000 after acquiring an additional 80,147 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

