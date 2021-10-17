Blocery (BLY) Market Capitalization Tops $7.92 Million

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Blocery coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocery has a total market cap of $7.92 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blocery has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blocery

Blocery (BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,294,444 coins. The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . Blocery’s official website is blocery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

