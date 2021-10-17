Analysts Expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Post Earnings of $3.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to announce earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.90. Roper Technologies reported earnings per share of $3.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $15.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.06 to $15.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.77 to $16.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $467.09. 299,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,853. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $470.02 and its 200 day moving average is $459.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

