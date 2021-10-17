Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of KGFHY traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $9.19. 46,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,130. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. Kingfisher has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $10.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.3311 dividend. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

