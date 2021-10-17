PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,400 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the September 15th total of 132,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE PML traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 71,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PML. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 14,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

