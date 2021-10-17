PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,400 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the September 15th total of 132,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Shares of NYSE PML traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 71,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $15.35.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.
