Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTRU) Short Interest Update

Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTRU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the September 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

WTRU stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.91. 4,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,989. Aqua America has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.47.

