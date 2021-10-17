Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Short Interest Update

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the September 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 906,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

MNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 661,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 190,672 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 29,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $859,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 362,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. 597,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,774. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

