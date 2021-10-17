John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Receives $150.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $149.56. The company had a trading volume of 211,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,944. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $161.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.75 and a 200 day moving average of $141.75. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $44,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $125,829 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,375,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,725,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,142,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,073,000 after purchasing an additional 111,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,451 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,583,000 after purchasing an additional 111,789 shares during the period.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.