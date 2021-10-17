Flamingo Price Hits $0.49 (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Flamingo has a market cap of $73.09 million and approximately $32.69 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flamingo has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00067946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00071801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00104660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,682.57 or 1.00450204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,674.51 or 0.06184481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00025676 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

