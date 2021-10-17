Brokerages Anticipate Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to Announce $2.89 EPS

Brokerages predict that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will report earnings of $2.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.77 and the highest is $3.03. Norfolk Southern reported earnings per share of $2.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $11.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.37 to $13.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.53.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,014,743,000 after buying an additional 77,043 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,048,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $818,544,000 after acquiring an additional 39,634 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $581,783,000 after acquiring an additional 125,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,967,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $522,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.58. 1,135,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,636. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $196.15 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

