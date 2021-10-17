MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Short Interest Up 69.0% in September

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the September 15th total of 20,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of MSDA remained flat at $$9.81 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,816. MSD Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSDA. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the second quarter worth $772,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

