Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) Short Interest Update

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the September 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Orbital Energy Group by 259.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Orbital Energy Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,312,562. Orbital Energy Group has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 73.34% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. The business had revenue of $16.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Orbital Energy Group will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OEG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

