Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Update

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the September 15th total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Profire Energy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 121,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.40 million, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.74.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Profire Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFIE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Dawson James began coverage on Profire Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price target on the stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

