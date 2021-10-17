Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. Ping Identity posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PING. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter worth $435,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after acquiring an additional 117,825 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter worth $442,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PING stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 486,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,380. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.66 and a beta of 0.96. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

