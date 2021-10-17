Pendle (PENDLE) Trading Up 51.2% Over Last 7 Days

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Pendle has a market capitalization of $40.15 million and $1.69 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001432 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 51.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00067946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00071801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00104660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,682.57 or 1.00450204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,674.51 or 0.06184481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00025676 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

