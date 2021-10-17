Brokerages Anticipate Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Announce $2.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25. Baidu reported earnings of $3.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $10.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Baidu.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

BIDU stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,570,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,087,837. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.68. Baidu has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Baidu by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $957,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,159 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Baidu by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,412 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.