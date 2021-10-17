Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KHNGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $62.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,510. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $78.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

