Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELEEF. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

ELEEF remained flat at $$10.58 during midday trading on Tuesday. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

