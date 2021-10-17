$891.50 Million in Sales Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce $891.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $892.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $891.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $792.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

AYI traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,519. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.74. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $212.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 865.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,370,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

