Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Short Interest Update

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the September 15th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $9,879,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $979,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Acquisition alerts:

BSN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 129,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,233. Broadstone Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.