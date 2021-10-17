Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,000 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 339,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,849. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
