Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,000 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 339,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,849. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies with trust banking as its core business operations. Its services include the supervising management strategies, financial management, human resource management, corporate administrative management, operational process management, risk management and compliance management; as well as managing the internal auditing services.

