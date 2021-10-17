MonaCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $94.56 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00002411 BTC on major exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $94.56 million and $918,527.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,678.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,698.53 or 0.06197394 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00300563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $596.99 or 0.01000344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00086223 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.86 or 0.00427059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.09 or 0.00318523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00277717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004872 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

