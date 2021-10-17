Short Interest in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Drops By 45.3%

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 832,000 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the September 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The business had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Georgia Erbez bought 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 228,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12,816.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 211,342 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 208.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 166.7% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HARP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

