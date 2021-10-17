Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to announce $20.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.75 billion to $21.20 billion. Humana posted sales of $20.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $83.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.83 billion to $84.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $93.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.23 billion to $96.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.92.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Humana by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $441.00. 1,832,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,164. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

