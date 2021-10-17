$4.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will announce $4.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.55 billion and the highest is $4.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $3.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year sales of $18.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.35 billion to $18.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $19.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.64. The stock had a trading volume of 275,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,524. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $101.39 and a fifty-two week high of $260.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.