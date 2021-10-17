DistX 24 Hour Volume Hits $20,601.00 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. One DistX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DistX has a market cap of $19,122.68 and approximately $20,601.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DistX has traded up 43.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00067941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00071604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00104729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,374.29 or 1.00790113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.19 or 0.06193872 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00025561 BTC.

DistX Coin Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DistX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

