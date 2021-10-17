MixMarvel Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One MixMarvel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $26.60 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00043740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.81 or 0.00208368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00092186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

About MixMarvel

MixMarvel (CRYPTO:MIX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,415,156,872 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

