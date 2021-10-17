Short Interest in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Declines By 43.2%

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 647,000 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the September 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in IMV by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMV by 85.2% during the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMV. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

IMV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,279. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $130.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

