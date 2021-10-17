Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) Short Interest Update

Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

IBBJ traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. The company had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762. Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $41.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.