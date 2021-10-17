Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Short Interest Down 38.4% in September

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the September 15th total of 133,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 248,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Muscle Maker in the first quarter valued at $55,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Muscle Maker in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker by 37.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Muscle Maker in the first quarter valued at $324,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Muscle Maker stock remained flat at $$1.03 during midday trading on Friday. 224,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.07. Muscle Maker has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $3.70.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 126.16% and a negative return on equity of 115.72%. The company had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

