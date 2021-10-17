Curate (XCUR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.23 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last seven days, Curate has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. One Curate coin can now be purchased for $2.98 or 0.00004970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curate has a market capitalization of $24.06 million and $1.23 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00043740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.81 or 0.00208368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00092186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

