Gas (GAS) One Day Volume Hits $7.65 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Gas has a market capitalization of $87.51 million and approximately $7.65 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can now be purchased for $8.64 or 0.00014423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gas has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00067941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00071604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00104729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,374.29 or 1.00790113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.19 or 0.06193872 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00025561 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

