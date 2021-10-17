Brokerages Set Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Target Price at C$36.15

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.53.

ABX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday.

Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$22.30 and a 1 year high of C$38.76. The company has a market cap of C$42.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 19.95%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

