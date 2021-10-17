Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS PAHGF remained flat at $$6.29 during trading on Tuesday. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

