Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snap One from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.49. 84,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,542. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.10. Snap One has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $253.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Snap One will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

