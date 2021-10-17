36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Update

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the September 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in 36Kr during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in 36Kr during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in 36Kr during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in 36Kr during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRKR remained flat at $$1.53 during trading on Friday. 103,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,667. 36Kr has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of 36Kr in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

