O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Update

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OIIIF stock remained flat at $$1.62 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,929. O3 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85.

O3 Mining Company Profile

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kan properties, the ÃlÃ©nore Opinaca property located in Northern QuÃ©bec, Launay property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of QuÃ©bec, the Marban project located in QuÃ©bec, and the Siscoe East project located in QuÃ©bec.

