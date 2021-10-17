Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Short Interest Down 35.7% in September

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 835,600 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the September 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 509,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of AAU stock remained flat at $$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. 480,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.49 million, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.02 and a quick ratio of 24.02. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAU. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 190.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33,525 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,466,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 245,088 shares during the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

