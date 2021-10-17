Short Interest in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Drops By 35.2%

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the September 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 998,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lizhi in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Lizhi alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIZI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lizhi during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Lizhi during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Lizhi during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Lizhi during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lizhi during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIZI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. 274,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,406. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33. Lizhi has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $149.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.72. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $86.62 million during the quarter.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Lizhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lizhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.