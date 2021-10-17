Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

JEXYY stock remained flat at $$19.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.34. Jiangsu Expressway has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $25.44.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

