Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Short Interest Update

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the September 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 699,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.21. The company had a trading volume of 614,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,785. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $59.02 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.55.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.