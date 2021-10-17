Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Down 36.6% in September

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the September 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IDCBY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. 68,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,647. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.38. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $14.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

