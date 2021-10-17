Short Interest in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Declines By 34.2%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,000 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the September 15th total of 247,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

POTX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.66. 128,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,391. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POTX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000.

