The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.46 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will announce $10.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.88 billion and the lowest is $10.00 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $11.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $55.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.20 billion to $56.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $45.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.94 billion to $46.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.62.

Shares of GS traded up $14.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $406.07. 6,446,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

