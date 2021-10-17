Zacks: Analysts Expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to Announce $1.96 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Polaris posted earnings per share of $2.85 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year earnings of $9.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $9.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

PII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist decreased their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Longbow Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 144.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.50. 593,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,120. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris has a twelve month low of $88.68 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

