$982.65 Million in Sales Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report sales of $982.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $953.30 million. Snap-on reported sales of $941.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.17.

Snap-on stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.17. The company had a trading volume of 276,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,119. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $153.27 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 9.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

