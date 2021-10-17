Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives $61.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Kirby stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.62. 314,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,748. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.27. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Kirby will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kirby by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Kirby by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

